DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With Thanksgiving three weeks away, local food pantries are feeling the impacts of supply chain shortages and price hikes.

“With God’s Grace has had a real struggle trying to be able to secure any kind of turkeys for Thanksgiving this year because the prices are going up,” said Nicole Adkins, executive director of With God’s Grace Food Pantry.

With food prices going up, this year’s Thanksgiving meals could be pricier than last year’s.

“If we were to do what we did last year like for a 1,000 turkey giveaway, we’re looking at about $45,000. That is not feasible for us to do this year,” Adkins said.

Data from the Department of Commerce shows food prices rose 4.6 percent from last year. The price increases are linked to the ongoing pandemic, effects of climate change and the current labor shortage.

“Feed is going up. Everything is going up. What I’d like to see go up is our paychecks to match that,” said James Jackson, a grocery shopper at Kroger.

With God’s Grace has been planning for their annual turkey giveaway for months. Adkins said the price hikes are forcing them to consider other options.

“We’ve talked about doing gift cards this year and letting them be able to buy their meat items while we supply the side dishes,” she said.

The annual Thanksgiving giveaway will be held on November 21. There are several ways to donate:

You can drop donations off at any food handout locations listed on the events page

You can also make personal deliveries to Nicole Adkins. Just be sure to give her a call ahead of time at 937-397-4124

You can also make a monetary donation through Paypal by clicking here or mail to With God’s Grace 622 Springfield St. Dayton, Ohio 45403.

“With God’s Grace is still going to make sure our families are able to share at dinner. It doesn’t matter what the dinner is, as long as it’s a dinner they can share with each other and love each other as a family,” Adkins said.