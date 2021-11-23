DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank Inc. is hosting a mass food distribution on Tuesday, November 23 for Miami Valley residents in need.

According to a release by The Foodbank Inc., The drive-thru distribution will be held at the Dixie Twin Drive-in at 6201 N Dixie Drive in Dayton. The event will run from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Clients can arrive at the drive-in entrance and be handed fresh produce, dairy items, potatoes, bakery items, frozen turkeys and other foods, the release said. All gifts are free of charge. The Foodbank does ask that clients not arrive any earlier than 12 pm.

The Levin Family Foundation is sponsoring the event, as well as volunteering time to help pass out food.

“The Foodbank is grateful to the Levin family and the Foundation for their partnership and commitment to all of our neighbors in the Miami Valley,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, states. “We are still seeing long-term effects of COVID with about a 30% increase in client visits over the fall months. This distribution helps to ensure everyone will have a warm, full table on Thanksgiving Day.”

To volunteer for this event, click here.