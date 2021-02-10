Dayton flower shop committed to safely spreading love on Valentine’s Day, throughout pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Valentine’s Day this weekend will look a lot different from past years, but one Dayton flower shop owner said her team is on a mission to continue spreading love.



Mimi Combs, owner of The Oakwood Florist in Dayton, said they plan to do that by showing up on behalf of friends and family members who can’t do it themselves.

“We get a lot of card messages that say, ‘I wish I could be with you,’ ‘We’ll be together soon,’ ‘I want to hug you soon,’ ‘I want to spend time with you,'” she said.

Unlike some other industries, Combs and other local florists said their sales increased during the pandemic as loved ones sought healthy ways to stay connected.

“We send a lot to nursing homes,” Combs explained. “And so that’s been really hard — card messages where people can’t see their grandparents, their mothers, their fathers — and they get teary-eyed when they talk to us on the phone about that.”

But for Valentine’s Day, she said the staff expects a change of pace and plans to use flowers to share some light-hearted love as well.

“The funnest part I think, is when we go to an office, and one girl will get flowers and they all get a little catty with each other and “ooh” and “ahh” over who gets what, so that’s kind of fun to do.”

But whether for Valentine’s Day or ‘just because,’ Combs said they’re committed to helping spread love during a time like no other.

“We take it very seriously because we understand. I mean, we all have parents, we all have kids, we all have grandparents that we can’t see and be with. So we try and make sure that we’re very compassionate and understanding when [people] call and need flowers ordered and sent.

