Montgomery County first responders receive COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County began vaccinations of EMS workers and Home Care workers at the Dayton Convention Center.

The vaccination clinic was not open to the public. Among those getting vaccinated were the Dayton Fire Department and Dr. Randy Marriott, Medical Director of the Dayton Fire Department and Dayton MMRS. As well as Dr. James E. Brown MD Associate Medical Director, Dayton Fire Department and Dayton MMRS.

“I have been anxiously looking forward to this opportunity,” Dr. Brown said. “It’s vital that we all become immunized so we can get on the other side of this thing. I really do feel it’s safe, I do feel it’s effective and it’s going to make a big difference.”

Public Health received 3,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is using it to begin the vaccination process for EMS workers and Home Care workers.