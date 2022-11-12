Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton first responders were recognized for going above and beyond their call of duty Friday night.

The Dayton Fire Department held their Recognition and Awards Ceremony to recognize heroic and life-saving actions.

Two firefighters also received a rare honor from the Dayton Fire Department for a call the department received on May 2.

DFD was dispatched to a house fire on Superior Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. on May 2. Brandon Workman and Daniel Wolfangel were the first to arrive on scene in a medic unit.

“There were a couple of people standing outside,” Workman said, remembering the incident. “They said, There’s somebody up there.”

Without any turnout gear on, or a second thought, they ran into the home.

“It was heavy smoke and we could tell there was fire in the back of the hallway,” Workman said. “We kept shouting, we were both coughing. We finally gave it one push and we got in there. We found her. We carried her down the stairs.”

For Workman and Wolfangel, they were just doing their jobs.

“We both knew what we needed to do,” Workman said. “We needed to do our jobs, and so we thought it was our duty, our service.”

For the Dayton Fire Department, they went above and beyond their call of duty. Both received the DFD’s medal of honor, the highest award the department gives.

“That very daring rescue without fire gear, without a hose line to help with the escape, without that action a life wouldn’t have been saved,” Lykins said.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Workman said. “It’s an honor because it represents an amazing effort that not only that I put on, but but to the firefighters of the city, put towards the citizens of our city.”

Dozens of firefighters and EMS personnel also received Certificates of Commendation, Distinguished Service and Lifesaver Awards.

Director and Chief Jeff Lykins said this is the least the city can do to thank them.

“The term hero is sometimes often overused,” Lykins said. “In these instances where firefighters go and EMS professionals go above and beyond in the call of duty to save a life, it’s our finest moment to recognize them.”

DFD has 12 stations and over 300 personnel that serve the City of Dayton. They respond to more than 39,000 emergency calls a year, according to the fire department’s website.