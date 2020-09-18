Dayton firefighter honored with Community Service Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two community organizations came together to honor a firefighter/paramedic with the Dayton Fire Department.

Marques Kincaid received the 2020 Community Service Award from the Dayton Lodge #147, and Masons of Ohio. Over the past three years, Kincaid created video and audio aids for several major projects. The projects include training other firefighters, organizing community clean up events, and honoring first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Kincaid currently serves on Engine-2 in east Dayton. Dayton Fire says it is proud of Kincaid’s many accomplishments and appreciates this honorable recognition.

