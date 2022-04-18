DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department are working to contain a house fire Monday night that reportedly spread to the neighboring structures.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of Kastner Avenue and Xenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Kastner Avenue and part of Xenia Avenue, from Keowee Street to Kastner Avenue, are closed off as crews work to put out the fire.

No further information has been made available at this time.

