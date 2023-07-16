DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were called to the same building within a matter of hours on Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were called to the 200 block of Xenia Avenue in Dayton around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews worked and finished up at the location at around 5:17 p.m. At about 5:56 p.m., dispatchers received a call to respond back to the same building for reports of smoke showing in the attic.

According to the 9-1-1 call obtained by 2 NEWS, an alleged witness told dispatchers that they reportedly saw an individual inside of the home.

Dayton Fire still has the building fire under investigation.