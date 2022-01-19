DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the 100 block of Xenia Avenue.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Dayton Fire was called the scene of a house fire sometime after 4 p.m.

Initial reports from Regional Dispatch say people were trapped in the home but one victim has gotten out.

It is not known at this time how many people were trapped. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, one person has died.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and we will update this breaking news story as we receive updates.