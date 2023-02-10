DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton residents should not be alarmed to see a heavy police and fire department presence downtown the weeks of February 13 and 21.

According to the City of Dayton, police and fire crews will conduct a series of realistic training events in and around the Dayton Convention Center on multiple days in February.

This training will cause heavy police and fire presence near the convention center, and residents may see DFD and DPD members in full personal protective equipment, simulated weapons and mock victims being loaded into medical transport units.

This training will be held on the following dates:

February 13, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 14, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 15, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

February 21, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

February 22, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

February 23, 2023, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.