Dayton fire officials warn of dry conditions following massive tornado debris fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a massive brush fire sparked at a tornado debris holding site overnight, fire crews spent Friday making sure flames did not reignite.

Dayton Fire Chief David Wright said it was just due to extreme heat and dry conditions that the debris piles spontaneously combusted.

Wright said fire investigators are looking into what sparked the flames around 1 a.m. Friday, but as of now they don’t suspect any suspicious activity.

“At this point, large piles like this can definitely spontaneously combust, especially since a lot of the wood that was put in was green, unlike when we normally process mulch from old dead trees and that sort of stuff,” said Wright.

The fire happened in the old Meijer parking lot on Harshman Road where they are temporarily storing Memorial Day tornado debris.

Dayton Public Works Director Fred Stovall said they are processing it as quickly as they can.

“We had two sites, one on Wagner Ford,” said Stovall. “That compost site, we’ve pretty much removed everything from that site so far. Monday, our contractor transitioned to the Harshman site to begin grinding and removing all of that debris. Our plan is to be out of there by mid-November.”

Until then, Wright said fire crews are monitoring the operations, thinking of ways to reduce the pile sizes to make sure they don’t spark up again.

“We’re going to take the piles, unload them, essentially spread them out so we can wet them down,” said Wright. “Then they’ll be moved to a slightly different location right here on the same pad.”

Wright said he knows this is the time of year when many are considering bonfires or burning their leaf piles, but advised against it for the time being.

“Think of this as red flag wildfire conditions and if you have to burn, contain it,” said Wright. “Better yet, just wait until we get a little bit of rain and we’re not in such dry, tinder conditions.”

As of now no burn bans have been issued in the city but Wright said that does not mean conditions aren’t dangerous.

