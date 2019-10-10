Dayton Fire mourns loss of firefighter/paramedic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its firefighters and paramedics.

According to the City of Dayton, Brian Poole died Wednesday afternoon.

In announcing Poole’s death on Facebook, Dayton Firefighters Local 136 said that Poole “was a man who always had a smile on his face and was a vital piece of DFD Company 11. He was a good fireman and a great Hazmat specialist, and he will be dearly missed by all of us.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

