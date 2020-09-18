Dayton Fire Lieutenant named Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Fire Department Lieutenant received the Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year Award. Lt. Scott Wallace was honored in a ceremony at the Dayton Fire Training Center.

DFD command staff and representatives from the Ohio Division of EMS presented Lt. Wallace with this prestigious award. Dayton Fire says Lt. Wallace was selected in part for his involvement in adapting the department’s Fire Academy training program during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Wallace currently serves in east Dayton on Engine-2.