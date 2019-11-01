Dayton Fire investigates possible arson at home where teens were shot, killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department spent Friday morning going through the remains at the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of Conners Street. Thursday night, fire officials said they suspected arson was the cause.

The home is the same place where a property owner told police he killed two teens, Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison, after finding them in his garage.

“I was just parking my car and it just exploded and a black car drove off,” a 911 caller told dispatchers Thursday night.

“I’m afraid to say too much because, see, I don’t want them burning up my house,” the caller said.

One neighbor said he went outside upon hearing the sirens.

“I just come out the house and see all the fire trucks and the police,” he said.

He said he’s seen the word ‘murder’ spray-painted on the home.

“I was quite sure he wasn’t ever going to live there again,” said the neighbor.

The man who once lived in the home has not been charged. In a statement, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said, “Our office is reviewing the investigation into the shooting with the Dayton Police Department. We do not have any information on the fire as that is being investigated by the Dayton Police and Fire Departments. “

Fire investigators scoured the property for evidence in the potential arson case. Fire crews put out remaining hot spots before leaving the scene.

“We were just assisting (the investigators). Sometimes we have to move debris out of the way so they can find something,” said Captain Steve Holten of the Dayton Fire department.

Holten said he couldn’t say if anything of interest was found.

The fire department has not established a direct link between the fire and the teens gunned down August.

The shooting incident is still a source of controversy for some in the community.

“He could have shot in the air instead of shooting at the garage but they had no business in that man’s yard,” a neighbor told 2 News .

Balloons in remembrance of the teens killed are still tied to fencing surrounding the home, however the garage where the teens were killed was not damaged by the fire .

The fire remains under investigation.

