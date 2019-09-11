Live Now
Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial: Day 6
Dayton Fire Dept. honored at city commissioners meeting

Dayton FD honored

Dayton Fire Department honored at city commission meeting (Nan Whaley/Twitter)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission and Mayor Nan Whaley honored the Dayton Fire Department at their meeting on Wednesday morning.

Whaley said on Twitter that the fire department was honored for their actions and efforts during the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the Oregon District.

“Their quick actions responding to the injured surely saved lives,” Whaley said in a tweet. “We are so grateful for your service.”

City staff who worked behind the scenes in responding to the tragedy were also honored.

