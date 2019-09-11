Dayton Fire Dept. honored at city commissioners meeting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission and Mayor Nan Whaley honored the Dayton Fire Department at their meeting on Wednesday morning.

Whaley said on Twitter that the fire department was honored for their actions and efforts during the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the Oregon District.

“Their quick actions responding to the injured surely saved lives,” Whaley said in a tweet. “We are so grateful for your service.”

Today, we recognized the amazing efforts of @DaytonFireDept in responding to the August 4th shooting. Their quick actions responding to the injured surely saved lives. We are so grateful for your service. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/B48ml5LeiD — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) September 11, 2019

City staff who worked behind the scenes in responding to the tragedy were also honored.

We also recognized @cityofdayton staff who worked behind the scenes to respond to the tragedy. These dedicated public servants laid the groundwork for the community to begin to grieve and heal. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gqFrWU3Vjm — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) September 11, 2019

