Dayton Fire Department shares tips on how to keep safe from winter fire mistakes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe from common winter fire mistakes.

The department said its important to do the following things each year:

Get fireplace, chimney or furnace serviced

Have smoke detectors

Have carbon monoxide detectors

Additionally, the department said its important to give space heaters space.

“Space heaters need space. That’s very important for everyone to remember we want to keep at least three feet of space around any space heaters on the inside of the hall at all times,” said Captain Brad French, Dayton Fire Department. “Any combustible objects that are close to those heaters can definitely cause a fire hazard.”

The department also said that though it may be tempting, never use an oven to heat your home.