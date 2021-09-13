Dayton Fire Department promotes two new Lieutenants

Dayton Fire Department promoted two new Lieutenants on September 13 (Dayton Fire Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department promoted firefighter/paramedics James Martin and Nicholas Lewis to the rank of Lieutenant on Monday, September 13.

Lieutenant Martin started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in 2007, serving most of his career at Company 13, a release by the Dayton FD said. He holds certification with the State of Ohio as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Fire Instructor, and Live Fire Instructor, and is also a Hazardous Materials Technician. Lieutenant Martin has served extensively as a fire service instructor, including in the Sinclair Community College Fire Science Program and at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center.

Lieutenant Lewis started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in 2015 and has spent most of his career assigned to Companies 4 and 14. He is certified with the State of Ohio as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Fire Instructor, Live Fire Instructor, and EMS Instructor. The Dayton FD said Lieutenant Lewis is also trained in technical rescue, including rope rescue, water rescue, confined space rescue, auto extrication, and trench rescue.

Lieutenant Martin and Lieutenant Lewis serve as instructors for DFD Firefighter Recruit Class 2021-A at the DFD Training Center.

