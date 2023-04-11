DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department has seen a record-breaking number of calls this past March, and it’s the second year in a row these numbers have shot up.

According to the Dayton Fire Department, March 2023 was the busiest March on record with 2,537 EMS calls and 866 fire calls. This breaks the previous March record by over 100 calls.

The previous record was set only a year prior in 2022, the Dayton Fire Department reported. 2022 was also the busiest year overall, beating the previous record by more than 2,000 incidents.

“We’ve continued to operate as we traditionally do. We train all the time; we’re prepared to take care of the needs of the citizens of Dayton as efficiently as we possibly can,” French said in 2022. “That certainly leads to some busy days for our folks, but they always rise to the occasion and get all of those emergencies handled.”

