DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen, and firefighters are around it every day. With the help of a new grant, the Dayton Fire Department will be implementing a new way of keeping firefighters and the community safe from fumes.

The Dayton Fire Department will be receiving more than $372,000 from FEMA to go towards “direct source capture exhaust systems” for 41 department vehicles. Fire departments across the country are transitioning to these pieces of equipment.

Currently, the department uses a hose system that draws exhaust fumes from the truck bays, but it has to be hooked up by a firefighter.

The new capture exhaust system would grab everything that comes out of the exhaust system when the vehicles are parked in the station or out in the community.

Captain Brad French said these devices could make a big difference in the health and safety of firefighters and the community.

“While we’re on scenes, all that exhaust, while fire trucks are running for an extended period of time in a house fire, it helps scrub out some of those harmful contaminants,” said French. “So it’s beneficial both out in the city as we’re driving around on emergency incidents and it structure fires as well as improving the safety of our members within the fire stations.”

The total cost of the project is more than $400,000 with the city of Dayton providing an additional $37,000.