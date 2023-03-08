DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department is one step closer to receiving a $5 million state grant.

The Dayton City Commission had their first reading on the grant from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

If the commission approves a second reading at a future meeting, the money will go to the Dayton Fire Department.

The department applied for the grant in February. The money will be used for first responder wellness, recruitment, retention and resiliency.

Part of the funds would pay for 30 recruits currently going through training.