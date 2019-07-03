Dayton Fire crews battle early morning garage fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department battled an early morning blaze in a garage Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 am at a garage in the 2500 block of E. Third Street near Findlay Street. It was detached from a vacant house.

Crews originally responded to a building on fire across from the Rite Aid with the caller saying that flames were visible.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly. Authorities say the fire is suspicious.

No one was injured. The fire caused nearly $5,000 in damage.

