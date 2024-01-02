DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jeff Lykins, the chief and director of the Dayton Fire Department, is retiring.

Lykins has served the city of Dayton for 32 years and was promoted to fire chief in 2020. Before the recognition, he held rank as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant fire chief and deputy chief.

In a post on social media, Dayton Police & Fire shared an invitation to the public for Lykins’s retirement open house and recognition celebration.

The event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 from 1 to 4 p.m., at 200 McFadden Ave. in Dayton.