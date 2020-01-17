Live Now
Dayton Fire Chief retires Friday

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department is saying farewell to it’s fire chief Friday as Chief Jeffrey Payne retires.

Chief Payne helped Dayton through countless tragedies, including the Memorial Day tornadoes and Oregon District mass shooting.

Chief Payne will remain the chief of Ohio Task Force One and also FEMA’s representative for search and rescue teams in its East division.

2 NEWS would like to thank Chief Payne for his 31 years of service.

