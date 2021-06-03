Dayton Fire adds new Lieutenant to roster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department has a new Lieutenant.

The DFD promoted Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Overman to the rank of Lieutenant in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters Thursday, June 3, 2021. Lieutenant Overman will be assigned to the Emergency Services Division.

According to the Fire Department, Overman started his career with the DFD in February 2006. He holds certification as a Firefighter, Paramedic, Fire Safety Inspector, Engine Operator, and Ladder Operator. In addition to his emergency response duties during assignments as Stations 16, 13, and 4, Lieutenant Overman also served as an Instructor for multiple DFD Fire Recruit classes. He also serves the department as a Peer Fitness Trainer, RTF (Rescue Task Force) team member, and member of the Peer Support Team.

Lieutenant Overman credits his development and success to the strength of his family and to the many co-workers and mentors that have influenced his career at the Dayton Fire Department.