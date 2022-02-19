MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – On March 12th, Catalano Film Company owner and Dayton filmmaker Johnny Catalano will be hosting an event called Regional Cinema.

“It’s to highlight the local film makers in the area – the local artists. We’re showcasing a couple of their short films,” Catalano explained.

The event will be held at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg, a building Catalano says he fell in love with when visiting.

“They do a lot of retrospective-type stuff. I think they have a true appreciation for film history and film culture,” he said.

At the event, Catalano will be premiering his own 49-minute dark comedy film called Funeral for Furmanski, along with multiple other local artists’ and filmmakers’ work.

“I had to get out of my shell,’ Catalano said. “I really wanted to get out of my shell and be a filmmaker. But it really just took instances to meet people who are making films, and to get out of my shell.”

That’s why Catalano says the Regional Cinema event will help create strong networking for other local filmmakers across Ohio, which is a growing space for creative artists and filmmakers.

“We’re filmmakers,” he said. “We might not be the most famous or household names but we are film makers, and I want the film makers to just be able to see their films on the big screen how they’re supposed to be seen.”

Tickets for Regional Cinema are $10. Click here for more event information.