DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department held a formal ceremony Monday to recognize four members recently given new ranks.

These four members have been recognized during informal ceremonies during the past two months, a release by the Dayton Fire Department said, however, this event provided the opportunity to formally honor their achievements.

The Dayton Fire Department recognized Lieutenant James Martin, Lieutenant Nicholas Lewis, Paramedic Katlyn Ables, and Paramedic Benjamin Farmer at City Hall on Monday, October 18.

The event included remarks from Dayton city leaders and Dayton Fire Department Command Staff.

Dayton Fire Department promoted two new Lieutenants, James Martin and Nicholas Lewis on September 13 (Dayton Fire Department)

The Dayton Fire Department promoted Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) Katlyn Ables and Benjamin Farmer to the rank of Paramedic in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters on Monday, October 4, 2021(Dayton Fire Department)