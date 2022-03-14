DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four teams are well underway anticipating games to start on Tuesday. It’s a day basketball fans in Dayton have been eagerly anticipating for the past two years.

“You can’t believe how excited we are, we go out dancing, go to ball games and bars, all the things we used to do,” said Wright State fan Bill Dice. “We’re both retired and we’d like to spend that time doing the things we like to do.”

First Four fans are pouring into the Dayton area, ready and eager to watch basketball in-person once again. It’s been nearly two years since the University of Dayton (UD) hosted the First Four tournament, some Indiana fans say it’s been even longer for them.

“It’s been the last six years since we’ve been in the tournament so even longer, but we’re glad it’s back,” said Indiana fan Marcy Wilson.

The 2020 NCAA tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic and then the 2021 tournament was hosted in Indiana, so fans say they gladly welcome basketball back to UD Arena.

“It’s great the games are back in Dayton, it means a lot to us,” said Dayton resident Pat Moorman. “I was in the Oregon District for the hoopla, a lot of fun and a lot of family activities, it’s just great to see basketball here in Dayton.”

The Dayton Convention Visitors Bureau (CVB) said they’re anticipating a major jumpstart to the local economy after missing out on the First Four games for two years due to the pandemic. The Dayton CVB estimates the tournament will bring in $4.6 million in direct spending, something they say small businesses and restaurants need to help recover from the pandemic.

They’re also anticipating 25,000 people, coaches, fans and players will arrive in town over the next three days. With Wright State playing in the First Four, officials are expecting even more of an economic impact.

“We’re Wright State fans all the way, plus we love college basketball,” said Wright State fan Doug Mendenhall. “Wright State is our team, they’re going to win this baby!”

The Wright State Raiders are set to play Wednesday against the Bryant Bulldogs.