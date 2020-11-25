Dayton extends ‘ShotSpotter’ contract 2 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission voted Wednesday to the contract for the use of the ShotSpotter system for another two years.

The gunshot detection software was purchased in 2019 after nearly two years of study and went into use on Dec. 11, 2019. The system is currently in use in a three-square-mile area around N. Main Street and Salem Avenue.

ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to detect gunfire and pinpoint the location of the shots. After a shot is detected a rapid screening process with both digital and human confirmation is employed and a call is sent to police dispatchers. Officials said the average response time to these calls is eight minutes.

Since its inception, the system has accounted for 1,537 calls generated. Only 183 people called police to report gunfire in that area in the same period, or about 12%. Additional statistics from the data show:

Five injured people found

5,700 rounds fired (670 single shots, 863 multiple)

147 cases registered with previous crimes

Although the system is capable of distinguishing between fireworks and gunshots, Police said the data does not include the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve.

The system was funded for the first two years from the photo-enforcement program. The second and third years will be funded by a grant. The cost of the contract for the next two years, according to the Dayton City Commission Agenda, will be $390,000. The contract extension lasts until Dec. 30, 2022.

The Dayton Police Department is conducting a 12-month review of the data.