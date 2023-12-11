** Previous video of the Dayton Fire Department responding to a scene **

Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An emergency medical technician (EMT) for the city of Dayton now has a new title.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Nicole Terrell was promoted to the rank of paramedic. Terrell’s promotion was held in the form of a ceremony at Dayton Fire Department Headquarters.

The certified paramedic and firefighter began her career with Dayton Fire in 2021.

Since her time with the department, she has been assigned to companies 14 and 18.