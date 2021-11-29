DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For more than 40 years, the Dayton Elks Lodge #58 has been supporting the mission of United Rehabilitation Services to help provide critical services to kids and adults with disabilities.

Awards and plaques proudly hang on the walls of the Lodge on Old Troy Pike. Now, the Elks will add another award to their collection — the Pay It Forward award from URS.

“To have an organization, a single organization who has done so much for us for decades is absolutely phenomenal. We are so blessed,” says URS CEO Dennis Grant.

The Elks started giving back to URS in 1980. That’s when the club made a $750 donation to URS. Since then they’ve invested more than $450,000 in URS programs.

“We started with a pizza party, had telethons, had bowling. Along with our Ohio State Elks, we also support their camp programs and their scholarships each year and their ongoing capital campaigns,” says Kevin Malloy, President of the Dayton Elks Lodge #58.

Most recently, the Elks opened their doors, partnering with URS Academy allowing clients to use the lodge to learn real-world skills to apply them in the workforce.

“They’ve supplied us with a van to encourage community outings and community integration of the adults we work with,” says Grant.

The Elks have also helped URS expand its capacity and eliminate long wait lists for childcare and adult day programs. The support the Elks have given is life-changing for an organization that’s changing lives every day.

“It’s people who believe in us, that truly make a difference for this community,” says Grant.

WDTN will host a telethon to benefit URS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.