DAYTON, Ohio — The City of Dayton made an announcement regarding the new Dayton Electric Aggregation Program.

According to the City of Dayton, the program will be approximately 30 percent cheaper than the AES Ohio standard service offer rate and it will feature 100 percent renewable energy. The city also said participants in the Dayton Electric Aggregation Program will not be affected by AES Ohio’s recent proposed rate increase.

The city announced that starting in June 2022, participants will receive 100 percent renewable energy at the price of 7.457 cents per kWh for a period of 12 months.

“The dramatic proposed rate increases announced by AES would place considerable financial stress on residents. However, I’m happy and relieved that we at the City of Dayton have given our residents a better and cheaper option,” Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said.

The average Dayton customer is estimated to save approximately $300 over the next 12-month period, according to the City of Dayton. They are also estimating a total of approximately $10 million in combined savings for all participating Dayton Electric Aggregation Program customers.

The city said that eligible residents and small businesses are currently receiving an “opt-out” notice from SOPEC and SOPEC’s electricity supplier AEP Energy. No action is needed to participate in the program for those receiving the letter said the city.

