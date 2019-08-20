Dayton, El Paso officers meet during National FOP Conference

NEW ORLEANS (WDTN) – Officers from the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 were able to meet with members of El Paso FOP last week in New Orleans.
The officers grabbed a few photos together while attending the National FOP Conference, sporting #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong t-shirts.
"We are #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong," the Dayton Police Department tweeted Monday evening.
