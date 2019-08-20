Click or Tap to Learn about the Victims

Remembering the Victims

Dayton, El Paso officers meet during National FOP Conference

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dayton Police Department via Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (WDTN) – Officers from the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 were able to meet with members of El Paso FOP last week in New Orleans.

The officers grabbed a few photos together while attending the National FOP Conference, sporting #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong t-shirts.

“We are #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted Monday evening.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS