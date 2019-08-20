Dayton, El Paso officers meet during National FOP Conference

NEW ORLEANS (WDTN) – Officers from the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 were able to meet with members of El Paso FOP last week in New Orleans.

The officers grabbed a few photos together while attending the National FOP Conference, sporting #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong t-shirts.

Some officers from the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 attended the National FOP Conference last week in New Orleans and we're able to join forces with the folks from El Paso FOP @EPPOLICE who are also dealing with a tragedy.

We are #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/2c26jINgnv — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 19, 2019

“We are #DaytonStrong and #ElPasoStrong,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted Monday evening.

