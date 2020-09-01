Dayton Education Association reacts to DPS furloughs, layoffs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Education Association (DEA) said it is alarmed by the recent actions taken by Dayton Public Schools Board of Education after a series of furloughs and layoffs were approved.

The board approved 207 employee furloughs and 25 layoffs at a special meeting Friday. This included 40 art and music teachers, 14 physical education teachers and 22 school nurses.

“School nurses, school counselors and certified educators are trained and licensed to provide much needed support to special needs students, medically-fragile learners, foster children and those children at risk of abuse or neglect,” said David Romick, president of the DEA. “This is terribly hazardous to our students and their families.”

In a previous interview, DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said that it’s difficult for art to take place when students don’t have the supplies they need to have the class. For now, she said the district wants to use online learning to focus on academics.

