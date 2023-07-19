DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is once again earning national recognition for being a welcoming place for immigrants.

Dayton became the first certified welcoming city back in 2017 after launching initiatives like the Welcome Dayton program.

On Wednesday, Melissa Bertolo, the program’s former director who is now with Welcoming America, recertified the city for making sure new Americans are included as part of the community.

“That’s what I think is really remarkable about the city of Dayton,” Bertolo said. “Of course, you can say we’re welcoming, and everyone is welcome to be here, but we’ve really put that into policy, and to practice, and that’s what the certification really demonstrates.”

So far, Dayton is one of 18 cities to be certified as welcoming.