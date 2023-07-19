DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Indiana and Ohio law enforcement agencies are teaming up with nine other states to combat speeding.

The Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign is being held on Wednesday, July 26 across 11 states including Indiana and Ohio. Speeding and dangerous behaviors while driving are the two major factors being focused on to make roads safer.

“Speed-related crashes can be deadly, but they are preventable,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “This campaign will help raise awareness on the dangers of speeding and save lives on Ohio’s roadways.”

On the day of the campaign, officers will participate in a ‘zero-tolerance’ enforcement method, which makes drivers learn the importance of following the speed limit.

Crash statistics show 11 percent of all crashes in Ohio were speed-related in 2022.

Ohio first engaged in the initiative in 2022, where 20 law enforcement agencies reported their data from the event. A total of 918 citations were issued by officers, while 588 were for violations for speeding.

“Speeding is a factor in far too many crashes and deaths on our roads,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. “We are committed to saving lives, and these statistics show why it is important to convince drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limit.”

In recent months, OSP has shared on social media of troopers reportedly finding drivers speeding well over the speed limit. A trooper from the Lebanon Post of OSP shared in June that a driver on I-75 in Warren County was allegedly speeding at a rate of 123 miles per hour. The speed limit on I-75 is only 65 miles per hour.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance company, ranked Dayton as the second-worst city for drivers in the country.