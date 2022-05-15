DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be recognizing the Miami Valley Veterans Museum during Tuesday’s game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

According to the Dragons, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be recognized as a “Hometown Hero” honoree during a special inning break on Tuesday, May 17.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is a non-profit museum that provides a meeting place for veterans through coffee gatherings, educational outreach programs and special events as well as exhibits. The Dragons are spotlighting the museum through the Hometown Heroes program that typically showcases past and present military families, organizations and individuals.

The museum is currently raising money to go toward upgrading exhibits, creating new exhibits and incorporating a recording studio where veterans can share stories of their service.

