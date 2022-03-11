DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The air may still be cold, but warm weather is around the corner, and with it, the return of the Dayton Dragons to Day Air Ballpark. You can purchase your own tickets starting this next week.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 16, you can purchase single-game tickets for any Dayton Dragons 2022 home game, including opening night. On Friday, April 8, the Dragons will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 pm.

The release said you can purchase tickets online here, by phone at (937) 228-2287 or in person at the main entry gates of the Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season, the release said. Games begin at 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays at 1:05 p.m. There are a few exceptions as Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts. Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start.

Gates open one hour prior to game time.