DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons are hoping to keep a nearly 1,500-game sellout streak going, but they can’t do that without the community’s help.

According to a release, the Dayton Dragons have sold out 1,453 games in a row, but there are still tickets available for the games starting on Tuesday, May 30 through Sunday, June 11. Tickets are available for both single games and groups the release said.

To fill the remaining seats, the Dayton Dragons are offering a special package for groups with special benefits for all involved, as well as a ‘care’Thank you’ package for the leader who pulled the group together.

Want to help this team keep the streak running? You can buy your own tickets online here or over the phone at 937-228-2287