Dayton Dragons postpone Sunday’s game after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons have postponed Sunday’s game following the mass shooting in the Oregon District Sunday morning, the team confirmed to 2 NEWS.

The team says the decision to postpone was made in conjunction with the City of Dayton, Minor League Baseball, and the Midwest League.

Due to the postponement, the Dragons and Lake County Captains will play a doubleheader of seven-innings games on Monday night at 6 pm at Fifth Third Field with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

The Dragons were expected to play Lake County at 2 pm at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon.

Only those with tickets that say Aug. 5 will be admitted to Monday’s games. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s games will be contacted by the Dragons regarding game ticket options.

“The Dragons organization sends our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the team said.

