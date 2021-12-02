DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons said Thursday its organization will not be affected after the announcement that Major League Baseball owners locked out players. The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired Wednesday night.

The Cincinnati Reds, parent club of the Dayton Dragons sent 2 NEWS a statement from the Reds:



“While we remain hopeful there will be a full 2022 Major League season without disruption, the upcoming minor league season will be unaffected. The Reds will continue to hold minicamps, minor league spring training and extended spring training for players who are not on a 40-man roster, for players who are not signed to a Major League contract and for players who are not Major League free agents. The club will operate uninterrupted its minor league operations in Cincinnati and in Dayton and will continue to invest heavily in the minor league system. As Major League Baseball continues its best efforts to reach an agreement by offering a set of compromises aimed at addressing the Players Association’s stated concerns in a manner fair to both sides, the Reds remain committed to their plan of developing the young talent you soon will see playing in Cincinnati. For more information, please see www.mlb.com/update.” Cincinnati Reds

The lockout, management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law, ended the sport’s labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.