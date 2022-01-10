DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons will be accepting national anthem auditions beginning on Monday.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting virtual national anthem auditions in lieu of in-person auditions.

According to the Dayton Dragons Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected to sing for the crowd at Day Air Ballpark and also live on the Dragons television broadcast on WDTN’s Dayton CW.

The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day 2022 before the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11. Audition videos can be submitted at daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.