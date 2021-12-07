DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced their opening day, and responded to the Major League Baseball Lockout announced December 1.

The Dayton Dragons said that their business operations would not be affected by the Major League lockout, nor would the operations of any other Minor League team.

The Cincinnati Reds also released the following statement.

While we remain hopeful there will be a full 2022 Major League season without disruption, the upcoming minor league season will be unaffected. The Reds will continue to hold minicamps, minor league spring training and extended spring training for players who are not on a 40-man roster, for players who are not signed to a Major League contract and for players who are not Major League free agents. The club will operate uninterrupted its minor league operations in Cincinnati and in Dayton and will continue to invest heavily in the minor league system. As Major League Baseball continues its best efforts to reach an agreement by offering a set of compromises aimed at addressing the Players Association’s stated concerns in a manner fair to both sides, the Reds remain committed to their plan of developing the young talent you soon will see playing in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds

The Dayton Dragons said they are excited to begin the new season on April 8, 2022. The Dragons will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the first game of a 132-game season. The season will also include 66 home games.

