Dayton Dragons keep fans engaged as opening day remains on hold

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – April 9 was supposed to be the 21st opening day for the Dayton Dragons, but of course, this team understands that the pandemic is much bigger than baseball.

“We are all very disappointed and saddened by the fact that we are not in the position to open our season today at Day Air Ballpark. We’re ingrained as a member of this community and our thoughts are with the community and our hope is that everyone stays safe and healthy, but we’ll move forward and be ready for the first game whenever that day comes,” said Dragons announcer Tom Nichols.

Nichols says he is doing all he can to keep Dragons fans engaged.

“What can I do today to benefit the fans in some way? What can I do today to make something about Dragons baseball help their day become a little bit brighter?”

Nichols, along with the rest of the Dragons staff, have come up with plenty of answers.

“One of the things we’re introducing tomorrow is a digital version of our team program ‘PlayBall!,’ it’s approximately 45 pages of stories, articles, fun things for kids. We’ve also been very aggressive on social media coming up with new items multiple times each day whether they’re videos, photos, contests. If you’re interested in seeing a past Dragons game, like for example one of our walk-off wins from last season, those games will be available for fans as well as shorter video highlights all available through our website,” he said.

Dragon fans will just have to make do by using the team’s website to watch classic games until the boys of summer finally return.