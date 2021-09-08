Dayton Dragons hosting blood drive Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons will host a blood drove at Day Air Ballpark Plaza Wednesday.
The team said the drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the plaza on 220 N. Patterson Blvd. Everyone who registers will get a free item of Dragons gear and a t-shirt.
Blood donation requirements:
- Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name
- Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card
- Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations)
- Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health
Appointments are encouraged, but some walk-ins will be accepted. To register to donate, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.