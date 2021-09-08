Dayton Dragons hosting blood drive Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons will host a blood drove at Day Air Ballpark Plaza Wednesday.

The team said the drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the plaza on 220 N. Patterson Blvd. Everyone who registers will get a free item of Dragons gear and a t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations)

Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

Appointments are encouraged, but some walk-ins will be accepted. To register to donate, visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.