DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons and Community Blood Center are teaming up for a blood drive on Friday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Day Air Ballpark Plaza.

Donate from Sunday, May 1 to Saturday, July 2 to save lives and collect an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last. Receive an exclusive water bottle by donating to save lives from Monday, July 4 to Wednesday, August 31.

Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17-years-old (16-years-old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name.

There is a maximum of two entries per donor. Double red donations are counted as two donations.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online today at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate on Friday, May 27 will be automatically entered into a drawing to win four tickets to see the Reds game and a Cole Swindell concert on September 3. Hit a double by registering for the Friday, July 22 Community Blood Center Blood Drive at Day Air Ballpark and get double the chances to win. The winner will be chosen on August 29.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Community Blood Center T-Shirt and Dragons Gear.