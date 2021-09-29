Dayton Dragons helping people plan for college with prep night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need help getting ready for college? The Dayton Dragons has got you covered with an event Wednesday night.

The team said it will host College Prep Night with the Day Air Credit Union at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, September 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free, educational event is for prospective college students.

At the event, high school students will be able to speak to representatives from colleges and universities from all over the nation. More than 50 colleges and universities are scheduled to participate including:

  • Cedarville University
  • Central State University
  • Miami University
  • University of Dayton
  • University of Kentucky
  • University of Cincinnati
  • Sinclair Community College
  • Wilmington University
  • University of Toledo
  • Wright State University
  • Ohio Army National Guard
  • United States Navy
  • Modern College of Design

If you pre-register for the event and attend, you will be entered to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships.

“Day Air is here to serve the financial well-being of our members and the community,” said Bill Burke, President and CEO of Day Air Credit Union. “Decisions about higher education are as difficult as they are important, we’re proud to be able to provide College Prep Night as a vital resource to area families helping them make the most informed decision possible.”

To learn more about College Prep Night and to RSVP, visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.  

