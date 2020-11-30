Dayton Dragons announce start of holiday 50/50 raffle Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons Foundation announced the start of their online 50/50 raffle on Monday. Nov. 30.

The winner of the raffle will receive half of the jackpot and the other half of the proceeds will go to the Dayton Foodbank, according to a release. The starting jackpot is $7,500.

Tickets are available now through 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 in the following amounts:

$10.00 receives 20 raffle tickets

$20.00 receives 80 raffle tickets

$50.00 receives 200 raffle tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one entry into the raffle. Participants must be 18 years or older and be located in Ohio at the time of purchase to enter.

To purchase a ticket, click here. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2020.