DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons Foundation announced the start of their online 50/50 raffle on Monday. Nov. 30.
The winner of the raffle will receive half of the jackpot and the other half of the proceeds will go to the Dayton Foodbank, according to a release. The starting jackpot is $7,500.
Tickets are available now through 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 in the following amounts:
- $10.00 receives 20 raffle tickets
- $20.00 receives 80 raffle tickets
- $50.00 receives 200 raffle tickets
Each ticket purchased will be considered one entry into the raffle. Participants must be 18 years or older and be located in Ohio at the time of purchase to enter.
To purchase a ticket, click here. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2020.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Biden, Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday
- Springfield extends free parking in downtown garage through 2021
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm, DeWine schedules 3pm briefing
- Dayton Dragons announce start of holiday 50/50 raffle Monday
- PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations revealed