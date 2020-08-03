Dayton Dragons announce special 50/50 raffle to benefit Dayton community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched an online 50/50 raffle to benefit the COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton and the African-American Community Fund through the Dayton Foundation.

Between August 3 and August 14, one fan will win 50 percent of the jackpot. The starting jackpot will be $7,500.

“Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation” said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. “This year, we’re excited to try something new with an online sales effort to benefit these funds with the Dayton Foundation that is connecting daily with underserved businesses and communities.”

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

$10.00 receive twenty (20) raffle tickets; or

$20.00 receive eighty (80) raffle tickets; or

$50.00 receive two hundred (200) raffle tickets

The winning ticket number will be announced following the end of the raffle on August 19.

Visit this website to buy tickets and see the official rules.