DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all singers! This is the last week to audition for the chance to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at a Dayton Dragons game in 2023.

Audition videos, which are being accepted instead of in-person auditions this year, can be uploaded online here. The deadline to submit is Saturday, March 4, according to a team release.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2023 before the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, April 11, the release states.

In addition, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected to perform live on the Dragons television broadcast for 25 games during the 2023 season. Games are broadcasted on WDTN’s Dayton CW.