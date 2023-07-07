DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time is running out! Today is the last chance to sign up for the Dayton Dragons 5K race before the price jumps one last time before next weekend’s event.

On Saturday, July 8, the price for adults 18 and up to register will increase to $35 from its current $30. (Early birds were able to register for just $25 until June 1, at which point it increased to $30.)

Tickets for those 17 and younger will remain at $20, and the virtual race tickets remain $10 each.

The race itself will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. For more information on the race or how to sign up, click here.

While the word “race” is used in reference to the Dragons 5K, it’s just as much a communal experience, if not more so. Everyone of all skill levels — runners, joggers, walkers, even parents with strollers — are welcome.

The 3.1-mile course through the Water Street District downtown won’t provide much challenge in the way of the elevation changes. It’s still a week away, but the early early forecast for July 15 calls for temperatures in the low to mid-70s during the time of the race, later in the day climbing to around 80 degrees.

Participants in the Dragons 5K will need to pick up their race bag at the Day Air Ballpark plaza between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 14. Inside the bag will be the race bib with the NFC tag to track your time, a Dragons 5K T-shirt, a hat and the all-important finisher’s medal. Registering for the event will also get you four tickets to a Dragons game, though those tickets will be mailed to you later.

You can recover at the post-race party that will feature fruit and water for your body and music for your spirit. There will also be various entertainments for kids.